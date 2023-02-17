Pictet Asset Management SA Has $193.16 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,413,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.89% of Edison International worth $193,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Edison International by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 449,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 106,084 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on EIX shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

EIX opened at $67.22 on Friday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.7375 dividend. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.09%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

