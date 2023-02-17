Pictet Asset Management SA Reduces Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,609 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.91% of argenx worth $176,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of argenx by 144.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of argenx by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 107.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARGX shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on argenx from $428.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on argenx from €405.00 ($435.48) to €450.00 ($483.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $369.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.58. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $256.44 and a 12 month high of $407.93.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

