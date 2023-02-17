Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Stake Boosted by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of Plains GP worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Plains GP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,386,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,133,000 after acquiring an additional 142,530 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,007 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,045,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,105 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Plains GP by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,492,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,016,000 after acquiring an additional 383,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,230,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,653,000 after buying an additional 182,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:PAGP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 468,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,495. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Plains GP in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Plains GP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Plains GP from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Plains GP Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.