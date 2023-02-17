Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.41

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.41 and traded as high as C$18.98. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$18.98, with a volume of 2,631 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBL. Cormark set a C$25.00 price objective on Pollard Banknote in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

The company has a market cap of C$495.33 million, a PE ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$18.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.81.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

