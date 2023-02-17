PolyMet Mining (TSE:POM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.85

PolyMet Mining Corp. (TSE:POM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLM)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.85 and traded as low as C$3.27. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at C$3.27, with a volume of 3,500 shares traded.

PolyMet Mining Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$339.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74, a PEG ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.62.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.