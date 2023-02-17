Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Pool updated its FY23 guidance to $16.00-17.00 EPS.
Pool Price Performance
NASDAQ POOL traded down $15.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $374.66. 255,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. Pool has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $488.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $344.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
POOL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.27.
Institutional Trading of Pool
About Pool
Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.
