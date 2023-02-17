Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Pool updated its FY23 guidance to $16.00-17.00 EPS.

Pool Price Performance

NASDAQ POOL traded down $15.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $374.66. 255,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. Pool has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $488.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $344.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POOL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.27.

Institutional Trading of Pool

About Pool

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after purchasing an additional 462,507 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Pool by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,946 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at $32,873,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pool by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 308,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,213,000 after buying an additional 54,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Pool by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 83,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,144,000 after buying an additional 53,013 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

