Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of PW stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.01. Power REIT has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $57.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.08.

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expanded its real estate portfolio related to controlled environment agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on August 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

