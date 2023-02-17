PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.55.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

PPG Industries Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $129.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $150.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

See Also

