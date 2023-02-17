Premia (PREMIA) Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week

Premia (PREMIA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Premia token can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00003576 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Premia has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Premia has a total market capitalization of $9.31 million and $291,841.93 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Premia

Premia was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

