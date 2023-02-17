Premia Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $9.34 Million (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last week, Premia has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Premia has a total market capitalization of $9.34 million and $289,917.82 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Premia token can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00003644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Premia

Premia launched on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

