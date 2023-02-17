Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Given New C$120.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$138.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$112.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PRBZF opened at $73.00 on Monday. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.24.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

