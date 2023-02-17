Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.81

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 1328459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.
The company has a market capitalization of $405.81 million, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PV. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,415,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 473.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 122,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 100,922 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 36,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. 49.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
