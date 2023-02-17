Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after buying an additional 58,729 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.96. 419,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,809. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $54.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.67.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.