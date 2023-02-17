Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.87.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $473.54. 283,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,831. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $469.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.34. The stock has a market cap of $120.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.27%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

