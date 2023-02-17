Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 299 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 112,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 555,865 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Settian Capital LP lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Settian Capital LP now owns 47,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded down $3.65 on Friday, hitting $112.08. 5,772,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,418,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The stock has a market cap of $461.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.13 and a 200 day moving average of $104.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

