Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 1.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 37,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 127.1% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 865,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,606,000 after buying an additional 484,241 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 39.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 33,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 383,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,601,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in Accenture by 45.6% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 163,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,119,000 after purchasing an additional 51,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $4.88 on Friday, reaching $276.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,221. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.13. The company has a market capitalization of $174.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $345.30.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.79.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

