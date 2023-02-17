PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,129,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,286 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 4.70% of PROS worth $52,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in PROS by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PROS by 220.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 36,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,330 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PROS by 122.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PROS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 731,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in PROS by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 569,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 78,254 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $28.15 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $35.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.47.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $70.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,958.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of PROS in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

