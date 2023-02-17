ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) is Financial Partners Group Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $15,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,140,000 after purchasing an additional 64,152 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS NOBL traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,644 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.76. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

