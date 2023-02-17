Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Trading Up 4.7%

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 54,170 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 198,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of ethical pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications. Its prescription drugs treats several life threatening cancers including metastatic melanoma, liver cancer, and breast cancer.

