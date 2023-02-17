Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) CEO Sells $505,500.00 in Stock

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) CEO Ashleigh Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $505,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,570,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,983,205.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ashleigh Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 13th, Ashleigh Palmer sold 25,835 shares of Provention Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $259,383.40.
- On Wednesday, January 18th, Ashleigh Palmer sold 24,165 shares of Provention Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $248,174.55.
Provention Bio Stock Performance
PRVB opened at $9.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $820.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.18. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provention Bio
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter worth $103,000. Bioimpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at $2,370,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Provention Bio by 79.6% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Provention Bio by 2.6% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 225,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Provention Bio by 44.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Provention Bio
Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.