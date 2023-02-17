Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) CEO Sells $505,500.00 in Stock

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) CEO Ashleigh Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $505,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,570,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,983,205.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, February 13th, Ashleigh Palmer sold 25,835 shares of Provention Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $259,383.40.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Ashleigh Palmer sold 24,165 shares of Provention Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $248,174.55.

PRVB opened at $9.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $820.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.18. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRVB. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter worth $103,000. Bioimpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at $2,370,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Provention Bio by 79.6% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Provention Bio by 2.6% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 225,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Provention Bio by 44.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

