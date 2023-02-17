Prudential PLC Acquires 19,026 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 342.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.0% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 27.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Cowen boosted their price target on KLA to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

Insider Transactions at KLA

KLA Price Performance

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $392.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $399.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.60. The company has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.29 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

