Prudential PLC Acquires 5,305 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $234.22 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $214.39 and a one year high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Argus decreased their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.06.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

