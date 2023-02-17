Prudential PLC Boosts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Prudential PLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 45,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. StockNews.com lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.07.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $77.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.92. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $81.87. The stock has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

