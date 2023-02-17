Prudential PLC Boosts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 342.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $40,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $392.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $429.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $399.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on KLA to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

