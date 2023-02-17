Prudential PLC Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 293,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,992,000 after purchasing an additional 26,055 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in Waste Management by 17.4% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 5,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 4.1% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 56,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 584 shares of company stock valued at $90,800. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waste Management Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

NYSE WM opened at $152.27 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.89 and a 200-day moving average of $161.97. The company has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading

