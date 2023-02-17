Prudential PLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,542 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS opened at $105.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $155.36. The firm has a market cap of $193.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.