Prudential PLC Has $5.29 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,237 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 44.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508,871 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 296.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,340 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,863,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 855,303.6% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 64.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,664,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of T stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

