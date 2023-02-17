Prudential PLC Purchases 10,280 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Prudential PLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,894 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 91.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Comcast Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.72 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $167.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average is $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $3,759,086.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,032,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,671,393.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock worth $17,950,890 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.