Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Increases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,670 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,532,686,000 after purchasing an additional 589,073 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,044 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,800,616 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $401,682,000 after buying an additional 157,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,628,028 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $363,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,611 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.6 %
PXD opened at $213.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $200.09 and a 12 month high of $288.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Pioneer Natural Resources
Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.