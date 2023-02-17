Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Increases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,670 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,532,686,000 after purchasing an additional 589,073 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,044 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,800,616 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $401,682,000 after buying an additional 157,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,628,028 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $363,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,611 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PXD opened at $213.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $200.09 and a 12 month high of $288.46.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PXD. Barclays raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

