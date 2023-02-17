PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by StackLine Partners LP

StackLine Partners LP lowered its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,581 shares during the quarter. PTC comprises about 13.0% of StackLine Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. StackLine Partners LP’s holdings in PTC were worth $17,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth about $62,374,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth $43,148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 710.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,593,000 after acquiring an additional 268,700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in PTC by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,046,000 after buying an additional 266,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of PTC by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,409,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,380,000 after purchasing an additional 161,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $7,200,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,482,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,035,426.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.98, for a total value of $448,385.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,430,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,844,134.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $7,200,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,482,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,035,426.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 480,627 shares of company stock valued at $59,200,934. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.41. The stock had a trading volume of 67,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $139.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

