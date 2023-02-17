Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. Cut by Raymond James (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

ABX has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.30.

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$22.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.94. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$17.88 and a 1 year high of C$33.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.27%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

