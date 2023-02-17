Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Allegiant Travel Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.50 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.
Allegiant Travel Stock Down 2.3 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 13.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel
In other news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $49,309.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,644.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $49,309.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,644.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 7,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $706,369.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,348.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,057 shares of company stock worth $842,391. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
