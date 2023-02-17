Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Allegiant Travel Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $100.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.04 and its 200-day moving average is $83.76. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $178.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,119.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 13.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $49,309.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,644.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $49,309.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,644.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 7,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $706,369.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,348.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,057 shares of company stock worth $842,391. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

