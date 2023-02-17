Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Reduced by Barrington Research

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) – Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Alithya Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alithya Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Alithya Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

Shares of ALYA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 12,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,270. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.29 million, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Alithya Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 895,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Alithya Group by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,175,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,393 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,018,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 181,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

