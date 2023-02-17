Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Generac Holdings Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Generac in a report issued on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $6.97 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Generac from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.29.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $127.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. Generac has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $329.50.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Generac by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Generac by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 16.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Featured Stories

