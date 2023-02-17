Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for BellRing Brands, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for BellRing Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for BellRing Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BRBR. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average of $24.94.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1,088.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.