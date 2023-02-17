QUASA (QUA) One Day Volume Tops $122,237.46

QUASA (QUA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 17th. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $106.79 million and $122,237.46 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009723 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00043577 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00029044 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001807 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00018815 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00219520 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,798.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00140447 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $123,058.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

