Quilter (LON:QLT) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 92.68 ($1.13). 608,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,302,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.76 ($1.14).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Quilter to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 83 ($1.01) to GBX 74 ($0.90) in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.09) price objective on shares of Quilter in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quilter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 112.80 ($1.37).

Quilter Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 662.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 99.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24.

Insider Transactions at Quilter

Quilter Company Profile

In other Quilter news, insider Ruth Markland bought 82,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £86,380.35 ($104,855.97). Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

