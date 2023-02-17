Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) were down 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 14,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 20,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QUISF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Quisitive Technology Solutions Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.