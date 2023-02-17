Raymond James Boosts Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Price Target to C$26.00

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DYNDF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Dye & Durham Price Performance

OTCMKTS DYNDF opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. Dye & Durham has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $23.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

