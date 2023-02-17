Raymond James Boosts Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target to C$44.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Russel Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

Russel Metals stock opened at $27.43 on Monday. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $28.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals, Inc engages in the distribution and processing of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

