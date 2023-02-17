Raymond James Comments on Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Quipt Home Medical had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Performance

QIPT has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Monday.

Quipt Home Medical stock remained flat at $6.27 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $225.97 million, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.64. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quipt Home Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 2,223.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,001,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 466.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 64,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 53,252 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 353,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 116,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

About Quipt Home Medical

(Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.