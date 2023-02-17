Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Globe Life (GL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Globe Life (NYSE: GL):

2/15/2023 – Globe Life had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $138.00 to $141.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2023 – Globe Life was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2023 – Globe Life was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/3/2023 – Globe Life had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $112.00 to $125.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Globe Life had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $132.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2023 – Globe Life had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/20/2022 – Globe Life had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $127.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2022 – Globe Life had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Globe Life Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:GL traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.93. 422,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,974. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.82. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.87 and a 1 year high of $123.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

In related news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $876,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $298,905.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,704.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $876,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,769.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,373 shares of company stock worth $5,855,641. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

