Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.40-5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.92.

RS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $231.40.

NYSE:RS traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,928. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $160.29 and a 1 year high of $248.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.06 and a 200-day moving average of $200.27.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 28.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total value of $1,961,246.82. Following the transaction, the president now owns 77,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,920.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,479,608. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

