Relx (LON:REL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,318.24

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,318.24 ($28.14) and traded as high as GBX 2,450 ($29.74). Relx shares last traded at GBX 2,448 ($29.72), with a volume of 2,422,690 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on REL. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,860 ($34.72) price objective on Relx in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($28.28) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.17) price target on Relx in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,810 ($34.11) price objective on Relx in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut Relx to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.38) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,531 ($30.72).

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of £47.30 billion and a PE ratio of 3,049.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,363.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,319.39.

Relx Increases Dividend

About Relx

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 38.90 ($0.47) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $15.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.