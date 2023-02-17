ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Gap Up to $5.83

Shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.83, but opened at $5.98. ReNew Energy Global shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 188,504 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.10 million. ReNew Energy Global had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. Analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 39.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,730,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,519 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,162,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,459,000 after purchasing an additional 174,189 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ReNew Energy Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 770,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 19,093 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ReNew Energy Global

(Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.