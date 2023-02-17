RENN Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Stock Price Down 1.1%

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Rating) fell 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. 13,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 10,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RENN Fund by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 32,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in RENN Fund by 62.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RENN Fund by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 408,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 41,850 shares during the period.

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

