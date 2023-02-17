Request Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $111.99 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 17th. Request has a total market capitalization of $111.99 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Request has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009514 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00044677 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029223 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001798 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00018891 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00217139 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,560.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11191511 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $6,419,905.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

