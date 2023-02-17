Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 17th (AC, ALKS, CTC.A, CVE, DE, DKNG, DOCMF, RELX, SCBFF, SHEL)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, February 17th:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$32.00 target price on the stock.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a C$196.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$181.00.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $470.00 to $512.00.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $21.00 to $27.00.

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 270 ($3.28) to GBX 195 ($2.37).

Relx (NYSE:RELX) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,800 ($33.99) to GBX 2,860 ($34.72).

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 750 ($9.10) to GBX 1,000 ($12.14).

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 525 ($6.37) to GBX 555 ($6.74).

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 750 ($9.10) to GBX 900 ($10.92).

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,900 ($35.20) to GBX 3,000 ($36.42).

