Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February 16th (ALSN, ASM, CEVA, CIDM, DGICA, MA, MAR, MKSI, MLCO, NWPX)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, February 16th:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

