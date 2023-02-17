Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February 16th (ALSN, ASM, CEVA, CIDM, DGICA, MA, MAR, MKSI, MLCO, NWPX)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, February 16th:
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Ryder System (NYSE:R) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
