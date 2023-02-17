Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Given “Market Perform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Resideo Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

REZI stock opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $27.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 67,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 22,859 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 28,189 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following business segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

